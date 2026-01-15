2030 Draft Bill Set for Cabinet, Parliament Debate

Plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028 have moved a step closer after Attorney General Virginia Mabiza confirmed that a draft bill is ready for presentation to Cabinet and Parliament.

Mabiza further noted that there are no legal limitations for the implementation of the process.

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi has the draft bill as the one who is supposed to present it in Cabinet and parliament respectively.

The draft bill comes at a time when ZANU PF central Committee Member Dr. Kudakwashe Tagwirei has reiterated the reasons why people want President Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028.

During the ZANU PF Harare provincial inter-district meetings, Dr Tagwirei explained the life-changing works done by Cde Mnangagwa ranging from currency stability, massive infrastructure development projects, breaking agricultural records in wheat production, tobacco deliveries as well as maize production.

“We have seen a dramatic turnaround in infrastructure, currency stability and investor confidence,” Tagwirei said.

“To disrupt this positive momentum now, at this critical juncture, would be to jeopardise the prosperity of all Zimbabweans.

“Amending our Constitution to allow the President to see his vision through to 2030 is not just a political matter; it is an economic imperative for our nation.”

Other progressive Zimbabweans have backed the extension of President Mnangagwa’s term through ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi during the 22nd National People’s conference held last year in Mutare.

ZANU PF provincial chairpersons have also echoed their support for the crafting of legal framework to accommodate Presidential term extension owing to the works being witnessed in their respective provinces across Zimbabwe.

Last year Zimbabwe recorded USD16.2 billion in export receipts an achievement attributed to the obtaining macro-economic environment.