Friday, June 3, 2022
The Unrated Underrated – Focus on Mzukuru

In an effort to exhibit the marginalized talent, 263Chat is launching The Unrated Underrated. This is a show that will be bringing out the realities of artists who are trying to make it but have no resources or those who have art that is not being appreciated. This show brings the backyard artists to the whole yard. We are not limited to musicians, we can look at actors, content creators, you name it.

In this launch episode, Jaivi interviews Mzukuru, a Zimbabwean rapper from Chitungwiza.

