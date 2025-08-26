‘Turning Waste into Wealth’: Minister Urges Investment in Green Innovation

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Evelyn Ndlovu has called for bold investment in waste-to-value chains, saying agricultural and organic waste should be seen as a vital economic resource rather than a burden.

Speaking at the 2025 Green Indaba held on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, Ndlovu told government officials, farmers, industry players and environmentalists that the country must urgently scale up investment in circular economy solutions.

“Agricultural waste, when harnessed correctly, becomes a resource for compost, biogas, organic fertiliser and even animal feed. This is the essence of circularity – turning waste into wealth,” she said

The minister said government initiatives such as the National Roadmap for Climate-Smart Agriculture and the Circular Economy in Organic Waste Management are part of efforts to shift from traditional waste management to waste valorisation.

She urged greater private sector participation and support for grassroots innovation.

“We need to invest in composting plants, biogas digesters and waste-to-agriculture value chains. Our vocational centres and universities are incubating home-grown technologies – let us harness them,” she added.

Ndlovu also commended First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for spearheading the Zero Waste Movement since 2023 which has encouraged community action on cleanliness and recycling through initiatives such as buy-back centres and waste-to-energy projects like Geo Pomona.

“These efforts are shifting public consciousness and driving local innovation. Empowering youth, women and farmer cooperatives to lead green enterprises is essential for long-term success,” she said.

The minister further called for more green financing and technology transfer urging farmers to adopt climate-smart techniques that align with the country’s sustainability goals.

“This is no longer just an environmental issue. It’s an economic opportunity. Let us move beyond conversation to implementation and cultivate a future where our communities are not only resilient but thriving,” she said.