Twin Toddlers Die in Hut Fire as Two Miners Killed in Separate Accident

Two separate tragedies have left four people dead in Manicaland Province, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

In Chimanimani, twin brothers Jacob and Lincoln Gono both aged two died after a fire engulfed a kitchen hut in Gwasha Village on Thursday.

Police said the children were playing inside the hut when the blaze broke out.

Their mother had reportedly gone to a nearby shop leaving a pot of sweet potatoes cooking on the fireplace.

“The ZRP confirms a fire incident in which two twin brothers aged two… were burnt to death after a kitchen hut they were playing in caught fire,” police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Penhalonga two artisanal miners lost their lives after a shaft collapse in the early hours of the same day.

The victims, identified as Solomon Mutisi (49) and Evidence Binde (29) were trapped underground when the six-metre shaft they were working in caved in at Plot 1102 Hawling. Farm.

Police say investigations into both accidents are ongoing.