UK Appoints Gill Lever as New Ambassador to Zimbabwe

The United Kingdom has appointed veteran diplomat Mrs Gill Lever OBE as new Ambassador to Zimbabwe succeeding Mr Peter Vowles who is moving to another diplomatic posting.

Mrs Lever is expected to assume her new role in September 2026, according to an announcement by the UK Government.

Her appointment comes after more than three decades of diplomatic service, during which she has held senior positions across Africa, Asia and Europe.

Most recently, Mrs Lever served as Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja, Nigeria, a position she held from 2023 to 2026. Before that, she was Deputy Head of Mission in Juba, South Sudan between 2022 and 2023.

She also headed the UK’s Overseas Health and Welfare programme at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) from 2018 to 2022.

Mrs Lever has extensive experience in international diplomacy, having served in Japan, Romania, India and Vietnam, among other postings.

During her time in Vietnam, she was President of the Hanoi International Women’s Club and managed the Hue Help Drowning Prevention Programme.

Her earlier diplomatic assignments included serving as First Secretary for Management in Tokyo, Deputy Head of the Foreign Office’s South-East Asia Department, Human Resources Business Partner covering Africa, Asia, Europe and Global Issues, and a member of the Africa Peacekeeping Team within the United Nations Department.

Mrs Lever joined the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1989 beginning a diplomatic career that has spanned more than 35 years.

She succeeds Peter Vowles who has served as the UK’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe and will take up another appointment within the Diplomatic Service.

Mrs Lever’s appointment comes as the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe continue engaging on diplomatic, trade, development and investment issues, with both countries seeking to strengthen bilateral relations.