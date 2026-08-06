Prevail Group signs infrastructure and mining agreement with Burkina Faso

Zimbabwean engineering and infrastructure company Prevail Group has signed an agreement with Burkina Faso’s National Bureau of Major Projects (BN-GPB) that could see it participate in a series of infrastructure, housing and mining projects in the West African country.

The agreement, announced this week, outlines areas of cooperation between the company and BN-GPB, the government agency responsible for coordinating major national development projects through public-private partnerships.

According to details released by the parties, the proposed collaboration includes the construction of an international conference centre and hotel complex, presidential residential villas, housing developments and projects linked to the mining sector. It also covers cooperation on urban development and initiatives aimed at improving the organisation of Burkina Faso’s artisanal mining industry.

The financial value of the agreement, project timelines and procurement arrangements were not immediately disclosed.

Prevail Group Chairman Dr Paul Tungwarara described the partnership as part of a broader effort to promote African-led investment and development.

“Our partnership reflects a shared vision that Africa’s development should be driven by Africans through strategic investment, innovation and collaboration,” Tungwarara said in a statement.

The signing comes as African governments continue to promote greater cross-border investment under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to encourage businesses on the continent to participate more actively in regional trade and infrastructure development.

While cross-border infrastructure partnerships have become more common in recent years, analysts note that the success of such agreements often depends on financing, regulatory approvals and the timely execution of projects.

For Zimbabwean companies, contracts outside the country’s borders represent an opportunity to expand into new markets at a time when regional governments are increasingly looking to private-sector partners to help deliver infrastructure.

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, faces significant infrastructure needs while also seeking to strengthen its mining sector, which remains a key contributor to the country’s economy. The country has also grappled with persistent security challenges in recent years, a factor that has complicated investment and the implementation of major development projects.

It remains unclear when work under the agreement will begin or which projects will be prioritised first. Neither Prevail Group nor BN-GPB has announced detailed implementation schedules or financing mechanisms.

If the projects proceed as outlined, the agreement would add to a growing number of commercial partnerships between African firms and governments aimed at delivering infrastructure through regional collaboration rather than relying solely on international contractors.