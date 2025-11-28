Grade Seven Results Out

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released the 2025 Grade Seven examination results showing a slight decline in the national pass rate compared with last year.

Announcing the outcome at a press briefing on Thursday, Zimsec board chairperson Professor Paul Mapfumo said the overall pass rate stood at 48.49% marginally down from 49.01% in 2024.

A total of 389 626 candidates sat for the examinations, with 188 930 passing all six subjects.

“This represents a decline of 0.52% from last year’s performance,” Prof Mapfumo said.

Earlier, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo confirmed that the results would be released at midday praising the continued integrity of the country’s examination system.

“This marks the third consecutive year that our national examinations have been conducted and concluded without any leakages a testament to the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of our education system,” he said.

He attributed the clean examinations record to strengthened security measures introduced in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 which places quality education at the heart of national development.

Minister Moyo also urged parents and learners to receive the results with dignity and hope.

“These results are not just a reflection of academic performance but a stepping stone toward a brighter future. Let us continue to build an education system that is inclusive, accountable, and aligned with the aspirations of our great nation,” he said.