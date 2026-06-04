US Anniversary Celebrations Highlight Growing Economic Ties with Zim

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The Government has called for deeper economic cooperation and stronger bilateral relations with the United States saying significant opportunities remain untapped in trade, investment and commercial partnerships between the two countries.

Speaking during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence in Harare on Thursday, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr. Anxious Masuka said Zimbabwe was keen to strengthen engagement with the United States as part of its broader development and economic agenda.

The event, hosted by the United States Embassy in Harare attracted senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders, civil society representatives and members of the American community living in Zimbabwe.

Congratulating the American people on reaching the historic milestone, Dr Masuka said the occasion provided an opportunity to reflect on the shared values and future prospects of the two nations.

“Today, as we commemorate this important day on your national calendar, we celebrate the values of self-determination, innovation and resilience that both our nations share, as well as the prospects for expanding our bilateral relationship,” he said.

Dr. Masuka acknowledged the role played by the United States in supporting Zimbabwe over the years particularly in sectors such as health, education, agriculture, environmental protection and women’s empowerment.

He said American assistance had made a significant contribution to efforts aimed at combating diseases including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

The minister reiterated Zimbabwe’s commitment to its engagement and re-engagement policy, saying the Government remained eager to build stronger partnerships with the international community.

“As we pursue our economic and development agendas, we invite the U.S. to work with us, to partner with us, and to help us achieve our goals and aspirations. For only through collaboration and collective effort can we achieve our respective goals,” Dr Masuka said.

He pointed to the participation of the U.S. Embassy at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) as evidence of growing economic interest and encouraged more American businesses to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

“The scope of deep economic cooperation between Zimbabwe and the USA is largely untapped, and I think we can work together to tap this potential,” he said.

Dr Masuka also expressed appreciation to the international community for supporting Zimbabwe’s election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.

He pledged that Zimbabwe would execute its responsibilities on the global body “with dignity, humility and diligence.”

United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont said stronger economic cooperation would benefit both countries and create new opportunities for businesses and communities.

“Both our countries value innovation and entrepreneurship.We want to see American companies investing here. We want to see Zimbabwean companies accessing American markets and global supply chains. We want both our peoples to benefit from stronger economic ties.” ,” Ambassador Tremont said.

Ambassador Tremont said this year’s celebration was themed around a traditional American county fair, chosen to highlight values such as hard work, self-reliance and community spirit.

She noted that those values resonated strongly with Zimbabwean society and underscored the importance of people-to-people relations in strengthening bilateral ties.

The ambassador also highlighted the importance of human capital, saying people remained the most valuable resource for both nations.

According to the U.S. Embassy, the anniversary celebrations form part of a year-long global commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Officials said the event was supported by 33 American companies and brands operating in Zimbabwe reflecting growing commercial engagement and business interest between the two countries.

The celebrations came amid renewed calls from both governments for stronger economic cooperation with officials expressing optimism that increased trade and investment could unlock new opportunities for growth and development.