Govt Praises ZITF’s Role in Driving Trade and Investment

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) tower (Pic Lovejoy Mutongwiza)

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The government has praised the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company for its contribution to trade promotion, industrialisation and investment attraction describing the institution as central to the country’s economic transformation agenda.

Speaking during the company’s first bi-annual board meeting for 2026, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce Tadeous Chifamba said the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company remained a key platform for advancing the country’s economic ambitions under Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

“The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company continues to play a strategic role in promoting trade, industrialisation, investment attraction and economic transformation in support of Vision 2030 and NDS2,” he said.

The meeting, held in line with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act reviewed the organisation’s performance, governance issues, strategic priorities and operational challenges.

Chifamba said the ZITF platform had become an important vehicle for showcasing Zimbabwe’s industrial potential while strengthening business engagement between local and international investors.

He also commended the company’s board chairperson, Busisa Moyo after he was named first runner-up in the President’s Award for Performance Excellence in Service Delivery under the Commercial State-Owned Enterprises category.

“This achievement reflects strong leadership, commitment to good corporate governance and dedication towards institutional performance and service delivery excellence,” Chifamba said.

The Permanent Secretary said the Ministry recognised progress made by the trade exhibition company in areas including strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, infrastructure development and the successful hosting of the 2026 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

“We commend the Board and management for their continued efforts in positioning ZITF as a competitive and innovative exhibition platform within the region,” he said.

Chifamba added that the meeting provided an opportunity to assess the company’s progress, discuss the implementation of ministerial guidance and address emerging opportunities and risks.

“The Ministry remains committed to supporting the work of ZITF and strengthening alignment between the Company’s strategic direction and national development priorities,” he said.

The annual trade showcase has increasingly been positioned as a key meeting point for investors, businesses and policymakers seeking to strengthen Zimbabwe’s industrial and commercial growth.