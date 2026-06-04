Cimas Throws Down Challenge to Tech Innovators

Local healthcare innovators, startups and technology enthusiasts have been challenged to develop transformative solutions capable of reshaping healthcare delivery after Cimas Health Group officially launched the third edition of its annual digital health innovation competition, the Healthathon 3.0.

The competition, which runs under the theme “Reimagining Healthcare Through Disruptive Innovation”, seeks to identify homegrown technological solutions that can improve healthcare access, affordability, operational efficiency, disease prevention, wellness and patient experience across Zimbabwe’s healthcare sector.

Speaking at the launch, Cimas Health Group’s CEO, Vuli Ndlovu said the initiative reflects the organisation’s commitment to driving innovation in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

“As the healthcare industry undergoes rapid technological transformation, Cimas Health Group acknowledges that innovation remains a critical pillar in shaping the future of healthcare

“Through the Healthathon challenge, we are demonstrating our commitment to addressing some of the complex and evolving challenges facing our country’s healthcare sector, including affordability constraints, limited access to healthcare services, fragmented data systems, delayed service delivery, low preventive healthcare engagement, operational inefficiencies and rising healthcare costs,” said Ndlovu.

Registration for the competition opens on June 22 and closes on July 12, with the grand finale scheduled for August 28.

Unlike previous editions, Healthathon 3.0 will feature a single broad innovation challenge rather than multiple categories, giving participants the freedom to tackle any healthcare problem they believe requires urgent attention.

“There will be no predefined categories, giving participants the freedom to reimagine healthcare from any perspective or angle. This approach is designed to encourage greater depth, creativity and diversity of ideas across all healthcare domains,” said Ndlovu.

The competition is open to innovation hubs, startups, university technology teams and independent product developers with organisers hoping to attract some of the country’s brightest minds.

Ndlovu described the Healthathon as more than a competition, saying it had evolved into a national movement aimed at accelerating digital health innovation.

“The Cimas Healthathon has now grown into more than just an event. It has become a national movement for digital health innovation. Our vision is not simply to host a competition, but to build a structured innovation funnel that produces pilot-ready solutions for potential adoption, strategic partnership and further incubation within the healthcare ecosystem.” he said.

Participants will be expected to develop practical, scalable and sustainable solutions that address challenges within Zimbabwe’s healthcare environment while drawing on emerging technologies and global best practices.

The ultimate winner will receive US$3 500 while second and third place teams will walk away with US$2 000 and US$1 500 respectively.

However, organisers say the biggest prize may be the opportunity to pilot successful innovations within the Cimas Health Group network.

“Beyond the monetary prizes, participants stand to gain something even more valuable the opportunity to pilot their innovations with Cimas Health Group and contribute to shaping the future of healthcare in Zimbabwe,” said Ndlovu.

Cimas Health Group Chief Information Officer Foster Akaketwa outlined the competition’s eligibility requirements and selection process.

He said teams must consist of between three and five members and are encouraged to include participants with diverse technical and professional backgrounds.

“Participation in the Cimas Healthathon 3.0 is open to Zimbabwean innovative and solution-driven hubs, startups, university technology teams as well as independent product teams committed to transforming healthcare delivery in the country through technology and innovation,” Akaketwa said.

According to Akaketwa, all applications will be submitted through an online platform, with the top 20 teams initially shortlisted before a further selection process narrows the field to six finalists who will compete for the top prizes.

He said teams would be free to identify their own healthcare challenges but would need to clearly demonstrate the significance of the problem, the people affected and the viability of their proposed solutions.

“Teams are allowed to choose their own problem area, but must show why the problem is material, who it affects, and why their solution is viable,” he said.

Akaketwa added that originality would be a key requirement.

“Submitted solutions must be unique and should not merely replicate existing platforms without significant adaptation, improvement or contextual innovation.”

Selected teams will undergo orientation sessions covering prototype development, intellectual property rights, data protection requirements and judging criteria before progressing to the final demonstration stage.

Industry observers say initiatives such as the Healthathon are becoming increasingly important as healthcare systems around the world embrace digital transformation, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and telemedicine to improve service delivery.

The group believes local innovation could play a critical role in addressing persistent healthcare challenges while creating opportunities for young technology entrepreneurs.

“Together, we can transform challenges into opportunities, ideas into innovations and innovations into practical solutions that make healthcare smarter, faster and more inclusive. So today, I call upon all innovators, dreamers and disruptors: this is your moment,” Ndlovu said.