Visitors Shine At Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup

It was an all visitors affairs at this year’s Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup held in Nyanga over the weekend as South African athletes dominated the list of winners in both Elite and Junior races.

The hosts, Zimbabwe got its sole medal in the Junior Women category when Brooklyn Tippett scooped a bronze behind South Africa’s Mia Van Der Veen and Kadence Ribbin who came second and first, respectively.

In the elite men’ s races, South Africa’s Jamie Riddle won the race in 1: 00: 26 hours followed by his fellow countrymen, Christiaan Stroebel at 1:01:44 and Dylan Nortje at 1:01:50.

In the elite women, Slovakia’s Ivana Kuriackova won the race ahead of South Africans, Shanae Williams and Hannah Newman.

Forty six year old Zimbabwean Greer Wynn was fifth out of six, in what was her last race.

“Torrential rain in the mountains was a bit difficult for me to handle,” she said.

In the Junior men, the medals were all taken by South Africans Shaun Wolfaardt, Christian Hattingh and Francois De Villiers who came first, second and third, respectively.

Known for its mountainous terrain and relatively low temperatures, Nyanga offered a tough, competitive route for athletes coupled with its high altitude.

“Surprisingly, i had a good swim today but the run was the most difficult for me. Its the toughest route iv raced but I enjoyed it,” said gold medalist in the junior race, Wolfaardt.