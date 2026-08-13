Amakhosi 1 Cruise Past Scorpions to Seal Four-Wicket Win

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

Amakhosi 1 Cricket Club secured a four-wicket victory over Scorpions Cricket Club in a Zimbabwe Cricket National Premier League match at Masvingo Sports Club on Friday.

After winning the toss and opting to field, Amakhosi 1 dismissed Scorpions for 151 in 31.3 overs before reaching 152 for six in 37.4 overs to claim victory.

Scorpions struggled to build partnerships as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Jimmy Nyangoni provided the main resistance with an unbeaten 53 from 63 balls while Kumbirayi Phiri contributed 23 and Fortune Mhlanga made 18.

Amakhosi 1’s Shaun Dzakatira was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with four wickets for 23 runs. Jeffrey Mhuriyengwe claimed three for 35, while Dumoluhle Dube took two wickets.

In reply, Amakhosi 1 recovered from an early setback to mount a controlled chase.

Captain Ashley Phiri anchored the innings with a patient 50 from 79 balls while Nkosibongwe Gogodo added 31.

Brandon Ndiweni provided a late burst, scoring a quick 22 from 13 deliveries as Amakhosi 1 moved closer to victory.

Mhuriyengwe remained unbeaten on 11 as Amakhosi 1 reached the target with four wickets in hand.

Nyagoni completed an impressive all-round performance for Scorpions by taking two wickets during the Amakhosi 1 innings.

Derrick Sadoki, Mhlanga, Praise Makaza and Blessing Machiha claimed one wicket each, but Scorpions were unable to defend their modest total.

The victory gives Amakhosi 1 an important boost in their National Premier League campaign.