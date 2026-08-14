Bosso Players Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

Highlanders players have reportedly gone on strike over outstanding salaries, refusing to train ahead of Sunday’s Chibuku Super Cup clash against Chicken Inn.

The latest industrial action has thrown preparations for the Bulawayo derby into uncertainty and marks another salary-related dispute to affect the club this season.

Highlanders leadership met on Thursday evening in an effort to resolve the impasse, with players expected to be briefed on the outcome on Friday.

However, the squad had reportedly stayed away from training throughout the week, creating another headache for coach Benjani Mwaruwari as he prepares for a crucial cup encounter.

The club will be hoping the latest engagement produces a breakthrough and allows players to return to training before the weekend.

The Chibuku Super Cup represents one of Highlanders’ remaining opportunities to compete for silverware this season, making a swift resolution increasingly important.