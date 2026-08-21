Residents Demand Answers Over Deadly Kariba Ferry Disaster

The Zimbabwe Union of Residents and Ratepayers Associations (ZURRA) has called for a full investigation into the Lake Kariba ferry disaster that claimed 95 lives raising questions over the vessel’s safety, maintenance and passenger capacity.

In a statement, ZURRA spokesperson Marvellous Kumalo said the organisation was mourning with families and communities affected by the tragedy while demanding accountability from authorities responsible for the ferry’s operation.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones who have lost so much in this heartbreaking disaster that has claimed 95 people,” Kumalo said.

ZURRA also welcomed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s declaration of the tragedy as a national disaster under the Civil Protection Act.

The residents’ body praised local leaders, traditional authorities and members of the public who have mobilised resources to assist bereaved families and support efforts to locate missing people and property.

However, Kumalo said the scale of the loss of life raised serious concerns about the safety standards and operational condition of the ferry involved.

“While we mourn, we cannot ignore the circumstances that led to this catastrophe. ZURRA is gravely concerned about the safety standards and operational condition of the ferryboat involved in this incident,” he said.

The organisation said questions needed to be answered about the vessel’s seaworthiness, the number of passengers aboard at the time of the accident and the maintenance and inspection procedures followed by the responsible authorities.

ZURRA called on the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) to account for the condition of the ferry and provide details of its inspection history and the measures taken to protect passengers.

“In this regard, ZURRA anticipates accountability from the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA). The Agency must provide answers to the public regarding the exact condition of the ferry, its inspection history, and the measures taken (or lack thereof) to ensure passenger safety,” Kumalo said.

The organisation said the disaster had also exposed wider weaknesses in Zimbabwe’s public transport system, particularly the limited availability of safe and reliable alternatives in communities such as Kariba.

It urged the government to improve road transport services, including regular bus connections along major routes, to give residents safer alternatives and reduce reliance on potentially high-risk modes of transport.

ZURRA is calling for increased investment in maritime safety, including regular inspections, maintenance of ferries and stronger operational oversight.

It also wants the government to increase funding for maritime safety and infrastructure in the 2027 national budget including the acquisition of modern ferries that meet required safety standards.

The residents’ body further called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to determine the causes of the disaster and make recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

Kumalo said ZURRA would continue advocating for stronger local disaster preparedness, devolution and improved passenger safety.

“As we grieve with the Kariba community and the nation, ZURRA remains committed to advocating for strong localised disaster risk reduction plans, a devolved system of governance, and the safety of passengers and welfare of all residents,” he said.