Vumba Mountain Run Builds Momentum as Old Mutual Prepares to Welcome 1500 Participants



The 2026 Old Mutual Vumba Mountain Run is gathering momentum, with an anticipated 1,500 participants expected to take on the 5km, 10km and 21km routes in Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands on 25 October.

Set against Vumba’s distinctive mountain scenery, the annual event will bring together people from different backgrounds and fitness levels, from competitive athletes pursuing victory to recreational runners and walkers seeking personal challenges.

For participants, the three distances offer an opportunity to test their endurance, pursue personal goals and experience the natural beauty of the Eastern Highlands.

Beyond the race, the event also highlights the importance of environmental conservation through Old Mutual’s partnership with the Friends of Vumba Trust.

The partnership connects the event’s focus on health and wellness with the need to protect Vumba’s unique natural environment, encouraging participants and the wider community to appreciate the value of conserving it for future generations.

“We are ready to welcome participants to the 2026 Old Mutual Vumba Mountain Run. Whether someone is taking on a new distance, working towards a personal best or participating simply to enjoy the experience, we want them to leave with a sense of achievement. The event brings people together around active living while providing an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of protecting Vumba’s natural environment. We want its benefits to extend beyond race day,” said Lillian Mbayiwa, Old Mutual Zimbabwe Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive.

This year’s race carries added sporting interest, with defending champions Isaac Langat and Fortunate Chidzivo expected to return to defend their respective men’s and women’s titles.

Last year, Langat won the men’s race in 1:10:09, finishing ahead of Moses Tarakinyu, who clocked 1:10:22, and Wayne Kabondo, who finished in 1:10:34. In the women’s race, Chidzivo claimed first place in 1:24:24, followed by Miriam Sibanda in 1:26:54 and Nobuhle Chuma in 1:27:04.

These performances set a benchmark for this year’s contenders and add to the anticipation as runners prepare to compete for the top positions.

Beyond the competition, participants can look forward to well-stocked water points along the course, entertainment to keep the race-day atmosphere lively, and finisher medals to mark their achievement.

By combining competition, physical activity and conservation awareness, the Old Mutual Vumba Mountain Run seeks to deliver value beyond the finish line, encouraging healthier lifestyles while drawing attention to the importance of protecting the natural environment that makes Vumba distinctive.