Warriors Defender Lunga Escapes Unhurt After Gun Attack in Johannesburg

Zimbabwe international and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga escaped unharmed after gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Johannesburg prompting South African police to launch an attempted murder investigation.

The 30-year-old defender was driving a blue BMW along Tudhope Street in Hillbrow on Sunday with friends when they were approached by an unidentified man.

According to South African police, the man claimed he had been robbed of R34 000 by the occupants of a vehicle travelling ahead and mistakenly believed Lunga and his companions were undercover traffic officers.

Police said Lunga and those travelling with him followed the suspected vehicle in an apparent attempt to assist the man.

During the pursuit, one of the occupants of the vehicle allegedly opened fire on Lunga’s car.

“One of the bullets struck the BMW, leaving a bullet hole. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained,” police said in a statement.

A case of attempted murder has been opened at Hillbrow Police Station and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Lunga, who has earned numerous caps for Zimbabwe’s senior men’s national football team is one of the country’s most accomplished footballers and was part of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad that won the South African Premiership title last season.

Police have appealed for information that could assist with the investigation.