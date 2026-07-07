Police Officer Among Five Arrested Over Suspected Smuggled Beer Haul

By Judith Nyuke

A police officer and four accomplices appeared in court over the weekend following their arrest in Waterfalls, Harare, where they were caught offloading a truckload of suspected smuggled beers including Heineken, Windhoek, and Milk Stout.

Kudzanai James, Tatenda Mutare, Lloyd Chidziva, Oren Kaone and Rangarirai Chanda, appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai, charged with contravening Section 174(1)(e) of the Customs and Excise Act.

​They were each granted US$150 bail, and the matter was remanded to 29 July 2026. They were represented by Moffat Makuvatsine.

​The State alleges that on 3 July 2026, an anti-smuggling team received a tip-off that a blue rigid truck was offloading suspected smuggled goods at Number 89 Henley Drive in Waterfalls, Harare.

​The informant indicated that the consignment included alcoholic beverages such as Guarana, Milk Stout, Heineken, and Windhoek beers.

​Acting on the information, detectives raided the scene and arrested the five accused persons, who were caught securing the offloaded contraband.

Upon interrogation, the accused persons implicated an accomplice known only as “Chipaz,” who remains at large.

​The recovered contraband was handed over to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Bak Storage pending physical examination and duty assessment.