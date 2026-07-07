BAZ Slashes Broadcasting Licence Fees by 50pc

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has cut broadcasting regulatory fees by an average of 50 percent under Statutory Instrument 103 of 2026 in a move aimed at easing operating costs for broadcasters and attracting new investment into the sector.

In its second quarter 2026 newsletter, BAZ said the revised fee structure was aligned with Government’s Ease of Doing Business agenda and was meant to create a more enabling environment for broadcasters and investors.

“The revised fee structure, which reduces fees by an average of 50 percent across various broadcasting services, is aligned with the Government’s Ease of Doing Business agenda and reflects BAZ’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for broadcasters and investors,” the authority said.

BAZ said the fee reductions were expected to ease operational costs for existing broadcasters, allowing them to channel more resources towards content production, technological upgrades, staff development and improved service delivery.

“By reducing the financial burden associated with regulatory compliance, BAZ is empowering broadcasters to focus on innovation and audience satisfaction,” the authority said.

The authority said the new fee regime would also lower entry barriers for prospective investors and new broadcasting players, making it more affordable to establish commercial radio and television stations, community and campus radio services, webcasting platforms and subscription broadcasting services.

According to BAZ, the intervention forms part of a broader strategy to promote investment, improve sustainability and stimulate innovation in Zimbabwe’s broadcasting ecosystem.

“As broadcasters reinvest the savings realised through the fee reductions, audiences can anticipate enhanced programming, improved service quality, and increased access to diverse local content,” BAZ said.

The authority described Statutory Instrument 103 of 2026 as more than a fee cut, saying it was a strategic investment in the future of broadcasting in Zimbabwe, aimed at expanding opportunities, encouraging innovation and widening participation in the media landscape.