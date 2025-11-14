Wolves Assessment Clears Chirewa to Temporarily Exit Warriors Camp

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Zimbabwe midfielder Tawanda Chirewa has been formally released from the Warriors training camp after the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) approved a request from his English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for a routine pre-season assessment.

In a statement, ZIFA said Chirewa’s temporary departure had been agreed prior to the player joining camp showing that the arrangement was made in full consultation with Wolves.

The Premier League club asked for the 20-year-old to return for evaluation by its new technical team.

ZIFA said the request followed normal administrative procedures and was readily supported.

“This decision was reached with the full blessing and consent of ZIFA, after Wolverhampton Wanderers formally requested an opportunity for the player to be assessed… as part of their internal preparations for the season ahead,” the association said.

ZIFA also moved to quell speculation of tensions or a possible withdrawal insisting the arrangement remains strictly professional.

“This development is not a withdrawal nor does it reflect any dispute or disagreement,” the statement added.

The association described the decision as a reflection of mutual respect between ZIFA and Wolves saying it prioritises both the player’s long-term development and Zimbabwe’s footballing interests.

The Warriors technical team is expected to press ahead with preparations for upcoming international fixtures without disruption.

ZIFA reassured supporters that the national side remains united and focused as it builds towards its next assignment and thanked fans for their continued passion and support.