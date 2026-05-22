Chivayo Drops Charges Against Ex-Wife

By Judith Nyuke

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has dropped charges against his former wife, Sonja Madzikanda, and her mother, Tabitha Madzikanda.

The two initially appeared before Harare magistrate Nyaradzo Manokore on Wednesday on charges of cyber bullying and harassment.

The State had alleged that during Chivayo and Sonja’s marriage she unlawfully accessed the his cellphone and downloaded several photographs and videos and shared them with her mother.

The State further alleges that the two used artificial intelligence (AI) to generate photographs purporting that Chivayo once associated with the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

It is the State’s case that the two unlawfully published the photographs on various social media platforms and the photographs and videos went viral.

This reportedly caused Chivayo substantial emotional distress and humiliation.

The State said the two acted unlawfully.