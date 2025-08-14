Zim Duo Schools Kids on Money Skills in Bold Cross-Border Literacy Drive

Two Zimbabwean authors are teaming up across borders to teach children the value of money through an ambitious two-month financial literacy programme.

UK-based Clare Makoni and South Africa-based Tarisai Manyonga launched the initiative at the start of the month with plans to wrap up next month —but their long-term vision stretches far beyond.

‎In an interview with 263chat one of the authors Clare Makoni said she is hopeful that the program will have an impact on children’s financial knowledge.

‎”This dynamic new initiative is set to reshape how children think about money. It offers a hands-on curriculum covering everything from budgeting and planning to entrepreneurship. The goal is to equip children with the tools to be mindful of their money and understand that financial literacy is economic self-defense.

‎”This two-month journey is designed to be more than just a classroom experience and through interactive workshops, storytelling, and practical exercises, children will explore real world financial concepts in age-appropriate ways.

‎”Whether it’s learning to save for a goal, understanding needs vs. wants, or launching a mini business, the program encourages kids to take ownership of their financial futures,” said Makoni.

They drew inspiration from their personal life experiences and still have more to give to society.

‎”The program is rooted in the personal journeys of its founders. Tarisai Manyonga, known for her books What School Never Taught My Daughter and Making Sense with Your Cents, began her mission during the pandemic, using storytelling to demystify money for young audiences.

‎‎”As for me, I wrote Financial Standing Board which brings a practical family centered approach to money management, inspired by my experiences building financial systems from scratch,” she added.

‎‎Together, they co-founded Let’s Talk Financial Fitness with Tarie and Clare, a platform dedicated to raising a financially literate generation.

The duo plans to expand the program into schools and community centers, with future modules tailored for teens and parents.

They are also promising more books, digital tools, and community events all aimed at making financial literacy accessible, engaging and transformative.

