Zim Dancehall Star Granted Bail in Prophet Java Cyberbullying Case

By Judith Nyuke

Socialite Millicent Takudzwa Chimonyo, who is popularly known as Malloti appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ court after she was accused of insulting Prophet Passion Java.

Malloti (26) appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai charged with cyber bullying.

She was released on US$100 bail and the matter was remanded to 19 September.

The complainant in this matter is Panganai Java who is popularly known as Passion Java a self proclaimed Prophet, social media influencer and music records promoter.

According to State papers, Malloti is a socialite well known for uttering vulgar words on Facebook Platform targeting various music promoters including but not limited to the following: DJ Inno, Nash TV and Tinashe Mutarisi, Passion Java (Panganai Java) and several others.

It is alleged that on 14 May 2025, Mallot recorded herself a video and posted it on Facebook platform uttering words to the fact Java want to take Zim Dancehall for granted.

The said utterances by Malloti were in violation of the law.

Some social media users commended Java for what they saw as ‘good riddance’ praising him for “teaching Malloti a lesson”.

“He is just teaching her not to insult people. The message is clear — you can’t go around throwing obscenities. Well done Java for the lesson,” wrote one supporter.

However, others expressed frustration with Malloti’s history of public feud accusing her of repeatedly using offensive language online.

While some have called for leniency others insist, she should face tougher legal consequences with a few suggesting she be jailed indefinitely.