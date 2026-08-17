Mavetera Hails NetOne for Using Connectivity to Expand Healthcare

Information, Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera has praised telecommunications company NetOne for using digital connectivity to improve access to healthcare and other essential services in rural communities.

Speaking at the launch of NetOne’s 30th anniversary medical outreach and telemedicine programme in Chikomba West held in partnership with ZimSmart Villages, Mavetera said the initiative showed how technology could be used to address challenges facing communities.

She said connectivity should go beyond providing access to networks and data by creating opportunities and bringing essential services closer to people.

Representing NetOne at the event, the company’s public relations manager, Ernest Magadzire said the telecommunications provider was seeking to use its infrastructure to create a wider social impact.

“At NetOne, we believe connectivity must translate into impact. A network is only as powerful as the opportunities, services and solutions it enables. That is why we are deliberately using our core strength — connectivity — to help bring healthcare closer to communities and to contribute meaningfully to national development.” Magadzire said.

He said telemedicine was part of the company’s efforts to redefine the role of connectivity as it marked three decades of operations in Zimbabwe.

“As we celebrate 30 years of connecting Zimbabwe, we are redefining what connectivity means. We are not simply connecting people to a network; we are connecting communities to healthcare, learners to knowledge, entrepreneurs to opportunity and citizens to services. This is the kind of meaningful connectivity that will drive the next chapter of NetOne,” he said.

The Chikomba West programme combines free medical screenings, consultations and medicines with telemedicine services allowing residents to access healthcare expertise without having to travel long distances.

NetOne said the initiative was aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 which places technology, innovation and inclusive development at the centre of the country’s development strategy.

The company also praised First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for her work in promoting public health and community wellbeing.

Through its Health and Care and Connecting Communities programmes, NetOne said it was seeking to use telecommunications infrastructure to support social development.

The company said its 30th anniversary provided an opportunity to redefine its role beyond telecommunications and position itself as a partner in national development and digital transformation.

The Chikomba West outreach highlights the growing role of technology in extending public services to underserved communities, particularly where distance and limited infrastructure can restrict access to healthcare.