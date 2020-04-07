Zimbabwe Hindus to observe Lord Hanuman’s birth by chanting chalisa 7 times at homes simultaneously

Zimbabwe Hindus plan to observe birth of Hindu deity Lord Hanuman in their respective homes by lighting divo (oil lamp made from clay) in front of his image and chanting Hanuman Chalisa seven times simultaneously at 06:30 pm on April eight.

The Hindoo Society Harare (HSH) has sent this directive for Hanuman Jayanti to its members “to create positivity and obtain strength and courage to pass through this uncertain period”. Hanuman Chalisa consists of 43 verses; including 40 chaupais, two introductory dohas, and one doha in the end.

Hindus, numbering around 1.1 billion, are observing Hanuman Jayanti worldwide on April eight. In normal times, this important festival is celebrated by Hindu communities by flocking to temples where spiritual discourses, chanting, scripture readings, worship services, etc., are held.

Meanwhile, in view of COVID-19, HSH is also collecting donations among the community in cash and kind for those who are affected by it.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, commended HSH for navigating the community during these uncertain times of confusion and suffering and stepping forward to help fellow Zimbabweans.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, urged Hindu-Zimbabweans to pray at least twice daily in their home shrines with total devotion and pure heart; petitioning God for the common good of all Zimbabweans.

HSH runs two Hindu temples (including one 91 years old), a high school, a primary school, a Gujarati school, etc., in Harare.

In Hinduism, Lord Hanuman is known for incredible strength and was perfect grammarian. Moksh (liberation) is the ultimate goal of Hinduism, the oldest and third largest religion of the world.