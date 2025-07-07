Zimbabwe Sables Set to Open Rugby Africa Cup Title Defence Against Morocco

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Defending champions Zimbabwe, the Sables will launch their 2025 Rugby Africa Cup campaign against Morocco this Tuesday at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

The high-stakes opener could propel Zimbabwe directly into the semi-finals if they secure victory setting up a potential clash with the winner of the eagerly awaited East African derby between hosts Uganda and regional rivals Kenya.

Fresh off their triumphant run in the 2024 edition, the Sables are determined to maintain their momentum as the tournament kicks off in Uganda’s capital from July 8 to 19.

Eight of the continent’s top rugby nations will vie for supremacy including Namibia, Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and the North African powerhouses Morocco.

The stakes are high as the tournament winner will book a direct ticket to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The runner-up will enter the global repechage round keeping their hopes of World Cup qualification alive.

The Zimbabwe squad which departed Harare last Saturday is led by head coach Piet Benade and a specialised technical team focused on defense, scrummaging and overall player fitness.

Benade’s team boasts a potent mix of experience and emerging talent.

Captain Hilton Mudariki will anchor the side from half-back supported by lock Tadiwa Gwashu and dynamic outside back Tapiwa Mafura — all expected to play pivotal roles in the title defence.

The tournament’s opening day features a full slate of action-packed fixtures: Zimbabwe vs Morocco, Algeria vs Côte d’Ivoire, Namibia vs Senegal and a primetime showdown between Kenya and Uganda.

With the Rugby Africa Cup doubling as a World Cup qualifier, every match will count — and the Sables know their journey begins with setting the tone on Day 1.