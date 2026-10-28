Zim Targets 2027 to Roll Out Pangolin AI Platform

Zimbabwe is targeting the first quarter of 2027 to fully operationalise its national artificial intelligence platform, Pangolin AI, in a move aimed at strengthening data sovereignty and accelerating the development of locally driven technology solutions.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera announced the timeline in an address delivered by her deputy, Dingumuzi Phuti, at the POTRAZ and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Research and Innovation Symposium in Bulawayo.

The initiative is intended to establish computing and data infrastructure that allows Zimbabwe to develop artificial intelligence systems tailored to its own languages, economic priorities and public service needs.

Unlike models that depend heavily on foreign cloud infrastructure, Pangolin AI is designed to give Zimbabwe greater control over its data, particularly information considered sensitive to national interests.

The platform is expected to bring together public datasets covering areas such as healthcare, agriculture and education, creating a foundation for researchers and developers to build AI-powered applications.

Under its proposed federated model, sensitive information held by individual government ministries and departments would remain within their respective systems, with secure application programming interfaces enabling controlled access while protecting privacy.

Potential applications include predicting disease outbreaks, improving agricultural decision-making and developing educational tools suited to Zimbabwean learners.

“Because we cannot build a truly Zimbabwean AI ecosystem on foreign infrastructure and foreign data. Sovereignty over our data is national sovereignty,” Mavetera said.

She said privacy and security considerations would be incorporated into the platform from the planning stage, allowing researchers to develop new solutions while safeguarding sensitive information.

The government is also positioning Pangolin AI as a resource for local technology startups, developers and researchers who need computing capacity and reliable datasets to develop homegrown innovations.

If successfully implemented, the platform could help expand opportunities for Zimbabwean technology companies while supporting the application of AI in public services and key economic sectors.

Mavetera urged players across the country’s technology ecosystem to take advantage of the initiative, saying artificial intelligence should deliver practical benefits to businesses and communities.

The project forms part of Zimbabwe’s National AI Strategy 2026–2030, which outlines the country’s approach to developing and deploying artificial intelligence.

“Let us build solutions that are not just technologically advanced, but distinctly Zimbabwean,” Mavetera said.

The planned rollout comes as Zimbabwe seeks to strengthen its digital infrastructure and build local capacity to participate in the rapidly expanding global AI economy. The first-quarter 2027 target will be a key milestone in determining how quickly the platform can move from development plans to practical use.