Zimbabwean Teen Signs First Professional Deal with Arsenal

England-born Zimbabwean teenager with football in his blood has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal F.C. at the age of 17.

Teshaun Tarumbidzwa Murisa, son of former CAPS United, Dynamos and Highlanders F.C. striker Stewart Murisa has followed in his father’s footsteps forging his own path in the English game.

The midfielder has been part of Arsenal’s academy since the age of six rising steadily through the club’s youth ranks.

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026 surrounded by family at Arsenal’s Sobha Realty Training Centre, Teshaun described the moment as a defining step in his young career.

“I’m very delighted to achieve my dream of signing my first professional contract, especially with such a big club like Arsenal. I’ve been here since I was six, so it means even more to me, and I’m just really thankful to my family for always supporting me. We’ve been through a lot together, so having them here is like how they’ve been with me forever, so it just means more.

“Coming through Hale End for about 10 years now, you see so many people go through the same journey that you want to go on; actually achieving it now just makes it feel even better.” he said

Murisa has developed as part of a close-knit academy group, helping lift the Under-16s Premier League Cup and featuring against Manchester United F.C. in the FA Youth Cup at the Emirates Stadium.

“I think it helps us really connect together, not just on the pitch, but as friends as well. We’ve become more like a family. So I really love playing with them, seeing them every day and just being around them. Ones that stand out are my midfield partners that I’ve had for a while. They’ve been Maalik (Hashi), Saurap (Sampang) and Max (Dowman) sometimes as well.” young Murisa said

The teenager now has his sights set on breaking into Arsenal’s senior ranks drawing inspiration from established internationals in the first team.

“I think it’s really important to have players in the first team who you want to be like, because it gives you a goal that you need to aspire for and that you want to reach.

“Especially certain players like Declan Rice, they give you advice and help and tips on what you need to do to get to their level.”

For Murisa, whose football journey bridges Zimbabwean heritage and English development pathways, the professional contract marks not an end point but the beginning of a new chapter.