Man Arrested After Alleged Daylight Pepper Spray Robbery

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court charged with robbery following an alleged pepper spray attack and theft in central Harare earlier this month.

Adel Manwa who police say has no fixed address was arrested on 23 February at around 13:00 according to a request for remand filed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Fife Avenue.

Investigators allege the robbery took place on 13 February at the corner of 7th Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in the capital’s central business district.

Court documents state that the complainant, Simbarashe Ncube was walking along 7th Street when he encountered Manwa in the company of several other men.

Police allege the group identified as Garikai Munetsi, Lincon Phelehamoyo also known as “Chibhahabha” and Takudzwa Chipomo attacked Ncube and sprayed him with pepper spray before robbing him.

Munetsi and Phelehamoyo are already on remand while Chipomo is said to be at large.

“The accused went on to search Ncube and took a Samsung F15 and cash US$850 before they went away,” part of the remand request reads.

The incident was reported at Fife Avenue Police Station triggering investigations.

Acting on a tip-off, officers conducted a raid at Gail Court where one of the suspects allegedly implicated Manwa leading to his arrest.

He is expected to return to court as investigations continue while police say efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining suspect.