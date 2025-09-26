Friday, September 26, 2025
Zim’s Mining Output Surges as Gold, Diamonds and Coal Lead Q2 Boom

The mining sector posted strong growth in the second quarter of 2025 with gold, diamond and coal production driving a sharp rise in overall output according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat).

The Index of Mineral Production (IMP) climbed to 192.1, marking a 20.2% year-on-year increase compared with the same period in 2024 and a 34.9% jump from the first quarter of 2025.

Gold output soared with the index rising to 179.5, up 51.9% from last year and nearly 40% higher than in Q1.

Production reached 12,501kg, its highest level in more than a year.

Diamonds recorded the most dramatic surge with production more than doubling quarter-on-quarter to 2 million carats representing a 159.7% increase.

Coal also strengthened with output up nearly 50% year-on-year to over 2.1 million tonnes.

Platinum production saw more modest gains, rising 4.3% year-on-year while copper and nickel both fell compared with last year – down 6.5% and 9.8% respectively.

Lithium, once a star performer slumped 29.6% year-on-year though output rebounded strongly from the previous quarter.

Granite suffered the steepest decline collapsing 95% from last year’s levels.

On the energy front, the Index of Electricity Generation rose to 114.6, an 11.7% increase from 2024 and 18.2% higher than the previous quarter.

Zimbabwe generated 2,858 GWh in Q2 with Hwange Thermal Power Station contributing 68.1% and Kariba Hydropower Station 27.5%.

At the same time, electricity imports dropped nearly half from last year to 261.7 GWh reflecting greater reliance on domestic generation.

