Zim’s Mining Output Surges as Gold, Diamonds and Coal Lead Q2 Boom

The mining sector posted strong growth in the second quarter of 2025 with gold, diamond and coal production driving a sharp rise in overall output according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat).

The Index of Mineral Production (IMP) climbed to 192.1, marking a 20.2% year-on-year increase compared with the same period in 2024 and a 34.9% jump from the first quarter of 2025.

Gold output soared with the index rising to 179.5, up 51.9% from last year and nearly 40% higher than in Q1.

Production reached 12,501kg, its highest level in more than a year.

Diamonds recorded the most dramatic surge with production more than doubling quarter-on-quarter to 2 million carats representing a 159.7% increase.

Coal also strengthened with output up nearly 50% year-on-year to over 2.1 million tonnes.

Platinum production saw more modest gains, rising 4.3% year-on-year while copper and nickel both fell compared with last year – down 6.5% and 9.8% respectively.

Lithium, once a star performer slumped 29.6% year-on-year though output rebounded strongly from the previous quarter.

Granite suffered the steepest decline collapsing 95% from last year’s levels.

On the energy front, the Index of Electricity Generation rose to 114.6, an 11.7% increase from 2024 and 18.2% higher than the previous quarter.

Zimbabwe generated 2,858 GWh in Q2 with Hwange Thermal Power Station contributing 68.1% and Kariba Hydropower Station 27.5%.

At the same time, electricity imports dropped nearly half from last year to 261.7 GWh reflecting greater reliance on domestic generation.