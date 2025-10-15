ZimTrade Buyers Seminar Links Zimbabwean Exporters with Global Markets

By Parvel H. Makona

ZimTrade has launched its 2025 Buyers Seminar in Harare bringing together local exporters and international buyers in a drive to promote Zimbabwean products on the global stage.

Held under the theme “Rooted Locally, Growing Globally,” the event forms part of Zimbabwe Export Week — an initiative aimed at expanding export opportunities and strengthening trade partnerships to boost the country’s business sector.

Speaking at the seminar, ZimTrade Director of Operations, Similo Nkala said the programme provides a vital platform for Zimbabwean businesses to engage directly with global buyers, share ideas and establish trade relationships that support the country’s Vision 2030 development goals.

“Through this seminar, we are giving local stakeholders the opportunity to connect with international buyers and explore ways to improve local business while driving Zimbabwe towards an upper-middle-income economy,” Nkala said.

The event featured exhibitions, presentations and one-on-one meetings between Zimbabwean entrepreneurs and potential overseas partners with a focus on increasing product visibility and fostering long-term export relationships.International delegates hailed Zimbabwe as a promising trade partner.

Anthony Kabhaye of Zedfield Mining praised the country’s business potential particularly in the mining sector.

“Zimbabwe is a good partner for business. We see great potential in Zimbabwe–Congo cooperation,” he said.

Salim Abdulgani of Abdulungani & Sons Ltd, based in Rwanda also commended Zimbabwe’s product standards.

“Zimbabwe has high-quality products and strong standardisation — we look forward to building trade relations,” he said.

Participants from agriculture, manufacturing and value-added industries discussed export readiness, market access and opportunities to integrate into regional and international supply chains.

However, local exporters raised concerns about transport costs and regulatory hurdles that hinder access to foreign markets urging ZimTrade to address these challenges.

The Buyers Seminar will move to Bulawayo on 15 October where organisers aim to sustain the momentum by engaging more southern region exporters and expanding the country’s export outlook.