Zim Mobilises Emergency Response After Deadly Limpopo Bus Crash

By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

Zimbabwe’s government has launched a coordinated emergency response to support victims and families affected by the DNC coach bus disaster in Makhado, Limpopo Province, South Africa — a tragedy that has plunged the nation into mourning.

Following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s declaration of a State of Disaster, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has announced state assisted burials and overage of medical expenses for survivors of the crash.

Addressing journalists, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said buses will transport relatives of the deceased from Harare to Polokwane on October 15 to help identify victims and speed up repatriation efforts.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state entities, is calling upon next of kin to come forward and assist in identifying their loved ones,” Garwe said.

Government officials from the Department of Civil Protection have been deployed to work closely with South African authorities to ensure a dignified repatriation process once identification is complete.

Garwe added that the government. stands in solidarity with all affected families during this painful time and wished a swift recovery to those injured in the crash.

Families seeking further information have been urged to contact Civil Protection Officials for assistance.