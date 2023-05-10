ZTA Signs MOU With Eswatini

Zimbabwe and Eswatini have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance cooperation between the two countries’ tourism authorities.

The signing took place during the ongoing Africa Travel Indaba in Durban, South Africa, and aims to establish a legal framework for institutional and business cooperation.

The MOU is expected to facilitate joint marketing of tourism products, create promotional campaigns and boost domestic, regional, and international tourism, among other initiatives.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Environment Climate Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Hon Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu, and his Eswatini counterpart, the Minister of Tourism, were present at the signing ceremony.

The Eswatini Tourism Permanent Secretary, Khangeziwe Mabuza, also attended the event.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) CEO, Winnie Muchanyuka said the agreement adds another ally to the Southern African region’s tourism marketing efforts.

“Adding Eswatini to the network is a welcome development. The Royal Kingdom of Eswatini’s airline started flying into Zimbabwe, and this makes the connectivity between the two countries, which allows for smoother movement between the two countries,” she said.

Eswatini Tourism Chief Executive Officer, Linda Nxumalo, expressed her delight at the partnership, saying the MOU would focus on destination promotion and marketing, tour operator product educational programmes, staff exchange programmes, and cultural and culinary exchange programmes. Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, also expressed excitement at the new business partnership, particularly coming after Eswatini Air’s return to Zimbabwe.

The MOU aims to create stronger partnerships between the two countries’ tourism sectors, resulting in greater marketing and promotion of Zimbabwe and Eswatini’s tourism offerings, as well as increased revenue generation for the respective countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

