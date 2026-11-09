ZUPCO Set for 500 New Buses in Major Transport Revamp

Local public transport operator, the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) is set to receive 500 new buses under a programme aimed at improving public transport services across the country.

The procurement is being undertaken by the Mutapa Investment Fund whose chief executive, Dr John Mangudya said 185 buses are expected to be delivered before the end of 2026.

The new buses will boost ZUPCO’s existing fleet of 267 vehicles currently operating across the country.

“The Fund is procuring 500 new buses to capacitate ZUPCO, of which 185 are expected to be delivered before year-end. This will add to the fleet of 267 currently servicing the country,” Mangudya said.

The investment is part of broader efforts by the fund to strengthen Zimbabwe’s transport sector, including improving the operational capacity of national airline Air Zimbabwe.

Mangudya said two aircraft had already returned to service following repairs, while the fund had also assisted the airline with lease payments for an ATR42 serving domestic routes and an Airbus A330-300 operating the Harare-London route.

“The Fund supported Air Zimbabwe to have two aircraft back in service from the workshop, pay lease fees for an ATR42 Aircraft plying the domestic routes and an Airbus A330-300 plying the Harare-London route,” he said.

He added that the fund was considering acquiring additional smaller aircraft to improve connectivity on domestic and regional routes.

“The Fund is considering procuring additional smaller aircraft to service the domestic and regional routes, among other ongoing interventions,” Mangudya said.

The planned investments are expected to strengthen public transport and air travel, improve connectivity and make movement of people and goods easier within Zimbabwe and beyond.