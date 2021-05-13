Accomplice Robber In A US$166 000 Money Heist Nabbed

An accomplice in the US$166 000 money heist that happened early this month has appeared before the Harare magistrates court today answering to charges of fraud.

Two others are already in custody while five others are still at large.

It is the state’s case that on May 4, 2021 the accused person, Justin Chibaya in the company of Muchineripi Rambanepasi, Collen Chibowa who are already in custody and five other accomplices who are still at large approached the complainant who was performing guard duties at number 10 Conald Road Graniteside, Harare driving in the accused’s Honda Fit they confronted the complainant who was Manning the premises.

It is said that one of the accused produced an unknown type of pistol and ordered the complainant to lie down on his back.

The accused persons tied complainant’s hands and legs from behind with cable tiers and put him on the front passenger sit of their get away motor vehicle.

One accused person remained guarding the complainant whilst the other three searched for office keys and found them in the guard room.

They used the keys to open the front main doors and upon approaching the office they used an unknown object to force open the door.

Whilst inside, they took a blue safe containing US$166 000 and loaded it in their gate-away car.

They drove away and dumped the complainant who was still tied near Mukuvisi River along Ardbernnie Rd.

Part of the stolen money amounting to US$11 000 has since been recovered from the accused person.