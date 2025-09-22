Adapt or Be Left Behind: Deputy Minister Urges NECs to Embrace Technology

Public Service Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha has urged National Employment Councils (NECs) to adapt swiftly to technological change, warning that failure to act could leave large sections of the country’s workforce unprotected.

Speaking at a symposium of General Secretaries and Designated Agents for NECs in Masvingo last week, Dinha said councils should not be “passive observers” but active players in shaping policy to reflect the realities of the modern workplace.

“If we do not adapt, we risk a situation where large segments of our workforce remain unprotected, invisible and excluded from social dialogue,” she said.

Dinha said digitalisation, automation, artificial intelligence and robotics were transforming industries across the board.

“Online platforms are redefining how work is organised and delivered. Most industries are being reshaped, especially agriculture and mining industries where machines are reducing the need for repetitive manual tasks.

“In services, platform-based work is providing new income opportunities, but often outside traditional contracts and protections. Remote work, which grew rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now become a permanent feature in most sectors.

“These shifts have created both opportunities and vulnerabilities and the critical question before us technocrats is: how do we ensure that new forms of work, created out of technology, are not left outside the scope of protection?” Dinha said

She urged NECs to research emerging trends, pilot agreements for non-standard forms of work and advise government on inclusive policies.

“NECs must also embrace digital transformation within their own operations, which includes virtual hearings and integrated electronic case management systems, which I believe all technocrats present here are familiar with.

“In this regard, financial sustainability should be a priority within employment councils in exploring innovative revenue streams such as training services, consultancy and partnerships that reduce overreliance on levies,” she added.

Dinha said resilient and forward-thinking NECs were key to Zimbabwe’s ambition of achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“As we launch National Development Strategy 2 (NDS 2), the next phase of our journey to 2030, is to align labour market institutions with national objectives. NDS 2 should prioritise inclusive growth, productivity and equity.

“National employment councils (NECs) play a crucial role in contributing data-driven insights, aligning sectoral agreements with national priorities and strengthening the link between labour relations and economic transformation,” she said.

The deputy minister further called for best practices including gender equality, youth and disability protection, sector-specific minimum wages and mental health safeguards.

“NECs must ensure that workplace policies promote mental health and wellbeing, creating environments where workers thrive both personally and professionally,” she said.

NECs coordinating committee chairperson Nomore Nhema echoed the call for adaptation.

“As NECs, we are now conducting what we call electronic case management systems. It is no longer about where you are, hearings can now be conducted wherever the parties concerned are, hence trying to adapt to the new technologies,” he said.