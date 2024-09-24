Africa Albida Tourism Dominates at AZTA Awards, Celebrating Excellence in Hospitality

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) has once again demonstrated its leadership in Zimbabwe’s hospitality industry, clinching two prestigious awards at the 2025 Association of Zimbabwe Travel Agents (AZTA) awards held on September 21 at The Beach House Restaurant in Harare under the theme “Country and Western.”

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge was named Best Resort Hotel for an unprecedented 26th consecutive year, while Lokuthula Lodges secured the award for Best Self-Catering Facility for the 10th year.

Additionally, AAT Sales Executive Wendy Bourne received the award for the Most Outstanding Voluntary Service to travel agents for the twelfth year, in recognition of her sterling contribution to the industry.

This latest accolade for Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, the group’s flagship property, comes at a particularly significant time as the iconic property prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary on December 14.

Over the years, the lodge has become synonymous with exceptional service, breathtaking views, and a commitment to sustainable tourism.

AAT’s director, Ross Kennedy, expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

“Winning this award for 26 years in a row is an extraordinary achievement, and it is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and their passion for delivering a world-class experience to every guest. As we approach Victoria Falls Safari Lodge’s 30th anniversary, this recognition reinforces our commitment to maintaining the high standards that our guests have come to expect while continuing to innovate.”

Kennedy went on to highlight the importance of the self-catering award for Lokuthula Lodges, saying, “We are incredibly proud of Lokuthula Lodges being named the Best Self-Catering Facility for the 10th year running. This award reflects our focus on providing diverse and flexible accommodation options that cater to families and independent travellers. The property offers a unique and memorable experience, and we are honoured to be recognised for our efforts.”

Managing director, Nigel Frost, shared his excitement about the awards and what lies ahead for AAT.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the AZTA members and the travel trade in Zimbabwe for their continued loyalty and support—your partnership has been invaluable to our success. We would also like to congratulate Wendy Bourne on her well-deserved individual award for Most Outstanding Voluntary Service, in recognition of her dedication and tireless contribution to the industry over the years. While we are deeply honoured by all of our awards, we are also firmly focusing on the future.

“We have exciting developments in the pipeline that will further enhance the guest experience and build on the legacy of Victoria Falls Safari Lodge and our other properties. These upcoming projects will not only improve our facilities but also align with our ongoing commitment to offer world-class hospitality,” said Frost

AAT operates a portfolio of world-renowned properties in the iconic destination of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, namely Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges, The Boma – Dinner and Drum Show, and the Victoria Falls Safari Spa.

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, AAT continues to set the standard for hospitality in the region.

