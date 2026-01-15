Underfunding Affecting Public Health System: CWGH

The Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) says the country’s public health system is buckling under years of chronic underfunding leaving millions of citizens without adequate medical care.

In an interview with 263chat, CWGH executive director Itai Rusike said public health spending accounts for only a small fraction of total government expenditure leaving infrastructure and services unable to meet the population’s needs.

“Public health infrastructure is grossly inadequate to cater for the health-care demands of the citizens,” Rusike said.

He added that most health facilities, particularly in rural areas lack essential equipment, ambulances, medicines and supplies severely affecting the ability of health workers to diagnose, treat and manage medical conditions.

“Theatres and laboratories are usually not functional or do not have the staff to carry out tests. As a result, people are forced to turn to private sector services at catastrophic costs,” Rusike said.

The CWGH chief warned that the failure to retain qualified health workers has created serious gaps in service delivery with many patients suffering from poor service, negligence and misdiagnoses.

He also highlighted the hardships faced by rural patients many of whom must travel long distances to access primary health care while clinics struggle with basic water and electricity shortages.

“This situation underscores the urgent need for investment in Zimbabwe’s health sector to ensure that all citizens, especially those in rural communities, can access safe, reliable and affordable medical care,” Rusike said.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a major health infrastructure investment aimed at easing pressure on overcrowded referral hospitals and improving access to medical services.

Under the 2026 Zimbabwe Infrastructure Development Programme, ZIG$3.9 billion – equivalent to about US$140 million – has been allocated for the construction, rehabilitation and modernisation of health facilities nationwide.

Authorities say the programme will also fund medical equipment, ambulances, digital health systems and staff housing, measures intended to improve efficiency and retain health professionals.

The government believes the initiative will significantly improve healthcare access, particularly for rural communities that currently travel long distances to receive specialist treatment.