African Ministers Boycott London Energy Summit

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Several African petroleum ministers have announced they will boycott the upcoming Africa Energies Summit in London citing concerns over representation, policy direction and the promotion of local content within the continent’s oil and gas sector.

The summit, scheduled for May 12–14 is a key gathering for global energy stakeholders but the decision to stay away signals growing insistence among African nations that their natural resources should deliver greater benefits to local economies.

In a statement, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber said the boycott sends a strong message about the continent’s priorities.

“By boycotting AES in London, the African oil industry is showcasing that local content is a priority. The message is clear: if Gayle and Daniel Davidson change their policy to be more inclusive, many Africans will work with them,” he said.

Across the continent, governments have increasingly adopted local content laws aimed at boosting employment, skills development and participation of domestic companies in energy projects.

Countries such as Nigeria and Angola have introduced legislation to support this approach while major projects are already reflecting these policies in practice.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project, spanning Senegal and Mauritania has set aside gas for local markets and trained dozens of workers for offshore roles.

The project exported its first cargo in 2025 and has also supported community initiatives in health, education and economic development.

In Equatorial Guinea, the EG LNG project employs more than 1 400 people and prioritises local contractors while the planned Gas Mega Hub aims to expand employment further.

Meanwhile, Mozambique, Namibia and The Gambia are among emerging producers adopting similar policies.

Ayuk also criticised the Frontier Energy Network, accusing it of undermining progress made by African countries.

“A lot of Africans feel that all the progress and gains made by our oil industry on local content are constantly being stomped on by groups like Frontier… We’ve had enough, and we don’t want our whole oil industry stripped down to where we have no semblance of that sort of nostalgic African oil and gas culture that we cherish,” he said.

He added that current marketing strategies were misaligned with the realities of the industry.

“Gayle and Daniel Davidson are essentially marketing to a clientele that doesn’t exist. The oil industry does not and will not defend discrimination against black professionals… This virtue signaling to a certain crowd does not help our goals for an inclusive oil industry,” he said.