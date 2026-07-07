Man In ICU After Stabbing Over National Hero Burial Refusal

By Judith Nyuke

​A Harare man has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Parirenyatwa Hospital after he was allegedly stabbed for refusing to attend the burial of national hero Evaristo Dzihwema at the National Heroes Acre on Monday.

​Bignews Zvarevashe hit Dilon Chisango once on the mouth with a beer bottle. He then broke the beer bottle, stabbed Chisango on the left side of the chest, once on the chin, once on the back of the head, and cut him once on the left palm.

​Bignews Zvarevashe appeared before Harare Magistrate Jesse Kufa facing attempted murder charges. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe, alleges that on Sunday, 5 July 2026, at around 19:30 hours at Manjenjenje shops, Hopley Zone 6, Zvarevashe was mobilizing people to attend the burial of the late national hero Dzihwema the following day.

​Chisango allegedly replied that he was going to work on that day, and this did not go down well with Zvarevashe, and a misunderstanding arose between the two.

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Zvarevashe went on to hit Chisango once on the mouth with a beer bottle, broke the beer bottle, stabbed him on the left side of the chest, once on the chin, once on the back of the head, and cut him once on the left palm.

​Zvarevashe was apprehended by the public, and Chisango is currently admitted to the Parirenyatwa Hospital intensive care unit