Etihad, Fastjet Zim Strike Partnership to Expand Regional and Global Air Connectivity

Etihad Airways and Fastjet Zimbabwe have signed a strategic partnership aimed at improving air connectivity between Zimbabwe, the Middle East and the rest of the world through a new interline agreement, codeshare arrangement and frequent flyer collaboration.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Harare on Monday will allow passengers to book journeys across both airlines on a single ticket with ticket sales set to begin on 24 August 2026.

The partnership will enable Etihad passengers arriving in Zimbabwe to connect seamlessly on Fastjet Zimbabwe flights to Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Johannesburg while Fastjet customers will gain easier access to Etihad’s extensive international network via Abu Dhabi.

The agreement builds on Etihad’s planned direct service between Abu Dhabi and Harare which is scheduled to commence on 24 March 2027.

The new route is expected to strengthen links between Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates while opening up easier access to some of Zimbabwe’s key tourism and business destinations.

For travellers flying with Fastjet Zimbabwe, the partnership provides access to Etihad’s global network spanning destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and beyond.

The airlines also announced plans to introduce a frequent flyer partnership making Fastjet Zimbabwe the 32nd airline to join the Etihad Guest loyalty programme.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said the agreement formed part of the airline’s broader strategy to expand its footprint across Africa.

“Africa is an important part of Etihad’s growth, and partnerships like this one with Fastjet Zimbabwe are how we extend our reach and open up more of the continent for our guests. From Harare to Victoria Falls, travellers can now plan their journey across Zimbabwe on a single ticket, and we look forward to building on this cooperation,” he said.

Fastjet Zimbabwe Business Chief Executive Officer and Country Head Donahue Cortes described the agreement as the start of a significant relationship between the two carriers.

“This marks the beginning of what we believe will be a significant partnership. We are delighted to be working alongside Etihad Airways, one of the world’s leading airlines, exploring opportunities to improve connectivity, broaden travel options for our customers and further strengthen Zimbabwe’s links with key international markets,” he said.

Fastjet Chief Commercial Officer Vivian Ruwuya said the partnership would significantly expand travel opportunities for Zimbabwean passengers.

“This partnership opens up the world for our customers in Zimbabwe. From Harare, travellers can now connect onto Etihad’s global network and reach Abu Dhabi and destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and beyond, all on a single ticket. We are proud to give the people of Zimbabwe easier access to so many more places,” she said.

Passengers transiting through Abu Dhabi will also be eligible for the airline’s stopover programme, which includes up to two complimentary hotel nights, allowing visitors to explore the UAE capital before continuing to their final destinations.

The partnership comes as airlines continue to pursue strategic alliances to expand route networks and improve travel options without adding new direct services.

For Zimbabwe, the collaboration is expected to strengthen international connectivity while supporting tourism, trade and investment by making travel to and from the country more convenient.