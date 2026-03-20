Free Dental Drive Reaches Thousands as Partnerships Boost Rural Healthcare

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

A two-week dental outreach programme led by Cimas Health Group has brought essential oral healthcare services to underserved communities in Matabeleland, with officials highlighting partnerships as key to expanding access.

The initiative, conducted in collaboration with UK-based charity SmileStar and local tourism players ran from 9 to 20 March across parts of Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

Services were delivered in several locations, including Victoria Falls, Hwange and Matobo where hundreds of patients received treatment ranging from tooth extractions and restorative procedures to oral health education.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme in Matobo, Cimas Health Group Chief Executive Vuli Ndlovu said collaboration between organisations was central to achieving meaningful impact.

“Partnerships drive sustainable healthcare delivery. We cannot achieve meaningful impact in isolation,” he said.

He added that the outreach combined expertise, resources and a shared commitment to improving community health outcomes, particularly in remote areas where access to dental care is limited.

According to organisers, demand for services was high throughout the programme. In Victoria Falls alone, more than 600 patients were treated over three days while additional hundreds received care in Dete and Matobo.

The programme also expanded into Matabeleland South for the first time, building on a previous outreach that treated more than 1100 patients.

Founder of SmileStar, Mitesh Badiani said the response exceeded expectations especially in Matabeleland North.

“We received a better than expected turnout. This collaboration has enabled us to reach underserved communities and deliver critical dental services,” he said.

Cimas said the initiative forms part of its broader corporate social responsibility efforts and aligns with national health priorities by promoting preventive care.

“At Cimas, we believe healthcare must be accessible, inclusive and sustainable. Beyond immediate treatment, we are raising awareness about oral hygiene to improve long-term outcomes,” Mr Ndlovu said.

Local hospitality operators in Victoria Falls and Hwange provided logistical support, helping to facilitate mobile dental clinics across the region.

Cimas Health Group says it plans to continue investing in similar outreach programmes as part of efforts to complement government healthcare services and improve access for communities in hard-to-reach areas.