All Is Set For National Seed Fair in Harare

The 13th National Seed Fair is set to open at the Harare Botanical Gardens on 19 September, bringing together farmers, families and food lovers for a two-day celebration of agriculture, culture and tradition.

Running under the theme “Nurturing Our Future, Reviving Our Heritage,” the fair will also mark the launch of the Annual Good Seed and Food Festival.

Organised by Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Zimbabwe through the Zimbabwe Seed Sovereignty Programme, the event has grown into a major platform for preserving the country’s agricultural heritage.

The fair gives smallholder farmers the chance to showcase and exchange seeds carefully saved over generations while communities come together to celebrate traditional food and farming knowledge.

“Over the years, the festival has become Zimbabwe’s go-to space for celebrating our food culture while inspiring a resilient and sustainable future,” organisers said.

The event will feature seed displays, a bustling food market, cooking demonstrations and a traditional cook-off.

Visitors can also take part in discussions on organic farming, seed saving, and indigenous crops.

For younger participants, a kids’ corner will offer hands-on food learning while the youth space will focus on innovation and fresh ideas.

The gardens will also come alive with music, dance, and cultural performances.

PELUM Zimbabwe has extended an open invitation to the public, describing the festival as “a free, family-friendly event for all Zimbabweans – parents, children, friends and neighbours alike.”

With its mix of tradition, innovation and community spirit, the festival promises to be both a celebration of heritage and a vision of the country’s farming future.