Zimbabwe Retailers Back Government Push to Cut Business Costs

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has welcomed recent government reforms aimed at reducing the cost of doing business describing them as a decisive step towards building a more competitive economy.

CZR President Denford Mutashu said the measures showed that authorities were committed to creating a listening, responsive and reform-driven administration that supports enterprise growth.

“The recently announced comprehensive reforms in the agriculture value chain, as well as the decisive directive by the Minister of Finance… to cut parking fees by 50% across local authorities, are clear evidence that Government is walking the talk on the Ease and Cost of Doing Business agenda,” Mutashu said.

Mutashu highlighted that reforms targeting agriculture would provide “significant relief” to farmers, processors and smallholder enterprises.

These include cuts to export registration, health and safety compliance costs, environmental fees and other levies.

He said such measures would strengthen rural livelihoods, food security and productivity while also boosting downstream sectors such as retail, tourism and transport.

“They address longstanding challenges that have constrained enterprise development, including excessive compliance costs, duplication of permits and disproportionate regulatory burdens,” Mutashu added.



The CZR chief said the reforms send a strong message that Zimbabwe is open for business, both to local entrepreneurs and international investors.

He described the measures as vital to enhancing competitiveness, creating jobs, stimulating formalisation across sectors and accelerating the country’s progress towards Vision 2030 which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income society.

“As the retail and wholesale sector, we stand ready to work hand in hand with Government in ensuring that these measures are fully implemented and that their intended benefits are realised by all stakeholders,” Mutashu said.

He also praised the government’s leadership, saying it “inspires confidence, strengthens partnerships and accelerates Zimbabwe’s economic journey.”