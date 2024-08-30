Advocacy Group Highlights Urgent Need for Disability Representation in Upcoming Economic Census

Local disability advocacy group Signs of Hope Trust has spotlighted the crucial need for integrating the needs and realities of persons with disabilities into Zimbabwe’s upcoming economic census.

In an interview with 263chat, Samantha Sibanda, Executive Director of the disability advocacy organization, highlighted that this census represents a pivotal opportunity to address longstanding gaps in data and economic empowerment for individuals with disabilities.

Sibanda underscored the significance of the census, noting that it will provide critical data to guide policies related to economic growth and empowerment.

“We have hosted this forum on economic inclusion, seeing that there is going to be an economic census in Zimbabwe for the first time. We saw this as an opportunity to include the plight of persons with disabilities within the census, understanding that the data will inform policy around economic growth, economic empowerment, and economic participation of citizens,” she said.

Sibanda highlighted a notable gap in existing data on persons with disabilities, referencing a United Nations report on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the report, there is still a substantial lack of data concerning this demographic, coupled with persistent economic hardships and workplace discrimination.

“There is a huge gap on data regarding persons with disabilities, and their economic situation remains poor. They are still living in poverty and facing discrimination in the workplace. This is an opportunity for us as a country to improve the state of economic empowerment for persons with disabilities,” Sibanda said

The forum also aimed to address barriers faced by persons with disabilities in participating in the census.

Sibanda urged for increased awareness and involvement, stressing that many individuals with disabilities are hesitant or fearful about engaging with the census process.

“We want persons with disabilities to be involved and to participate and to have the knowledge of how to do so. People are afraid even when enumerators come. Some look into their homes and businesses, but we really want to encourage persons with disabilities wanting business to participate and to know what is going on during the census,” she said

Sibanda said the economic census will facilitate greater economic inclusion and provide a more accurate reflection of the needs and contributions of persons with disabilities.

“This engagement was to understand what an economic census is and how persons with disabilities can be involved. We are looking forward to their increased participation and representation.” Sibanda said

