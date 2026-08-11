BREAKING: Fear for Passengers After Boat Reportedly Hit by Strong Winds on Lake Kariba

There are growing fears for passengers aboard a boat reportedly travelling across Lake Kariba after it was allegedly hit by strong winds.

The boat was reportedly travelling from Kariba to Chalala when it encountered the adverse weather conditions according to information emerging from communities in the area.

The number of people on board and their current condition are not yet known.

Communities around Lake Kariba rely on passenger boats as an important means of transport across the lake.

“We are receiving frightening news that a passenger boat has been hit by strong winds on Lake Kariba with many people on board.We are praying for the safety of all those on board. We are waiting for updates from Kariba.” posted Mashonaland West legislator Mutsa Murombedzi

Police have not yet confirmed the incident and there is no official information at this stage on whether anyone has been injured or whether the boat has reached safety.

This is a developing story……