State of Disaster Declared After Deadly Lake Kariba Boat Tragedy

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Government has declared a State of Disaster after a Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) vessel capsized on Lake Kariba, leaving 15 people dead and 27 others missing.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the disaster under Section 27(1) of the Civil Protection Act [Chapter 10:06], as search and rescue teams continued efforts to account for everyone aboard the vessel.

The boat was travelling from Kariba to Chalala when it reportedly capsized after being struck by strong waves near Long Island.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe said the vessel was carrying 119 people, including 114 adult passengers and five crew members. An unconfirmed number of children were also believed to have been on board.

“As of the latest update, 77 people have been rescued, while 15 fatalities have been confirmed,” Garwe said.

He said the whereabouts of 27 people remained unknown as rescue teams continued searching the area.

“The Government, through the Department of Civil Protection, immediately activated the national search and rescue response following the incident,” he said.

The operation involves the Zimbabwe Republic Police Sub-Aqua Unit, the Zimbabwe National Army Boat Squadron, local authorities and other agencies.

“Rescue efforts have since been intensified, with marine rescue teams actively searching the affected area and assisting survivors,” Garwe said.

A privately owned helicopter operated by the Matusadonha Conservation Trust has also been deployed to support the aerial search.

Garwe said the declaration of a State of Disaster would enable the Government to mobilise additional resources and take extraordinary measures to assist people affected by the tragedy.

“The declaration underscores Government’s commitment to protecting lives and ensuring that all necessary resources are mobilised to support the ongoing search, rescue, recovery and humanitarian response,” he said.

The Department of Civil Protection is coordinating the multi-agency response as authorities work to establish the fate of all passengers and crew members.

The Government has expressed its condolences to the families of those who died and praised rescue workers, security services, local authorities, conservation partners and other stakeholders involved in the operation.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about passenger safety on Lake Kariba where boats are an important means of transport for communities living around the lake.

Further updates are expected as authorities continue to verify information from the rescue operation.