Thabani Maguranyanga Launches Flag Football Revolution

By Shalom Shawurwa

Former Zimbabwe Cheetahs rugby player Thabani “TJ” Maguranyanga has launched Zimbabwe’s first major flag football development camp introducing the fast-growing American sport to local schoolchildren while pursuing his own dream of securing a place in the National Football League (NFL).

The 23-year-old, who is based in the United States is awaiting a decision on whether he will make the Washington Commanders’ final 53-man roster ahead of the new NFL season.

Maguranyanga signed a reserve/futures contract with the franchise after impressing scouts through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program an initiative designed to identify and develop talent from outside the United States.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his professional future, the former rugby international is already investing in the next generation of Zimbabwean athletes.

Working in partnership with the U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe, Maguranyanga hosted the inaugural TJ Maguranyanga Flag Football Camp at Harare Sports Club, bringing together 100 schoolchildren from across Harare for practical coaching sessions and skills development.

The camp is the first step in a wider grassroots programme aimed at establishing flag football in Zimbabwe.

As part of the initiative, teachers will also take part in specialised training workshops designed to equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to introduce and sustain the sport in schools nationwide.

“For me, it’s about inspiring young people and giving them hope. Drugs are affecting many of our communities and sport can provide another path. I want young people to understand that their opportunities don’t end at Zimbabwe’s borders,” he said.

Flag football is a non-contact version of American football in which defenders stop play by pulling flags attached to a ball carrier’s waist rather than making tackles.

Played on a smaller field with five players on each team, the game places greater emphasis on speed, agility and teamwork while reducing the risk of injury.

The sport’s international profile is expected to receive a significant boost when it makes its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games offering new opportunities for countries seeking to develop emerging programmes.

Maguranyanga believes Zimbabwe has the potential to become part of that global growth.

His long-term plans include establishing school competitions, club leagues, an NFL-supported academy and scholarship pathways that could connect talented Zimbabwean athletes with opportunities in the United States.

“The goal is to lay the foundation now and return next year with even more camps, Flag football is growing rapidly in American high schools and colleges. The pathway already exists. Hopefully, the next TJ will come from Zimbabwe.” he said.