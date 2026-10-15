ANC Secretary General Mbalula Collapses During Press Briefing

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula collapsed during a media briefing after the party won its legal battle with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) over its candidate lists.

The Constitutional Court upheld the ANC’s appeal against the exclusion of 181 of its candidates from the local government elections.

The ruling paves the way for the candidates to be included on the ballot for the November polls.

ANC members who were in court celebrated the victory while an emotional Mbalula broke down in tears as he expressed relief at the ruling.

During a subsequent media briefing, Mbalula, who was visibly sweating said he was not feeling well before slumping.

He was assisted by ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu.

Reporters were asked to switch off their cameras as the incident unfolded.

Bhengu subsequently took over the briefing, telling reporters that Mbalula was receiving medical attention.

Reacting to the ruling earlier, Mbalula said the past month had been difficult for the party.

“I thank the national officials of the movement who carried this matter with patience. And patience was not easy,” he said.

Source ENCA