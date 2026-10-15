Uganda Eyes Zimbabwe’s Waste Management Model

Uganda is looking to Zimbabwe for inspiration on waste management after delegates attending Africa Skills Week 2026 toured the Geo Pomona Waste Management facility in Harare.

Uganda’s State Minister for Primary Education, Phyllis Chemutai said she hoped her country would establish a similar facility describing Zimbabwe’s approach as an example other African nations could follow.

“What we are seeing here is really marvellous. We have never seen one such thing like this in Uganda and my prayer is that one day we also do the same,” she said.

Chemutai thanked the Zimbabwean Government for investing in waste management saying the initiative offered lessons for countries struggling to manage garbage.

The visit brought together delegates from across Africa as part of the third Africa Skills Week hosted by Zimbabwe in partnership with the African Union Commission.

Welcome Dlamini, chairperson of the Pan-African Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Education, Culture, Tourism and Human Resources said the facility demonstrated how waste management could be improved through technology and efficient operations.

He highlighted Geo Pomona’s fleet monitoring, fuel management and communication systems adding that he would welcome cooperation between the company and Eswatini to exchange expertise.

Abdelkader Talebaomar, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic’s Minister of Education and Vocational Training also praised the project for demonstrating how waste management challenges could be turned into opportunities to provide essential services such as water and electricity.

Geo Pomona executive chairman and chief executive Dr Dilesh Nguwaya said the facility showcased the capacity of local engineers to develop solutions that could be replicated across Africa.

The company reports collecting more than 598 800 tonnes of waste including refuse removed from illegal dumps, door-to-door collections and skip bins.