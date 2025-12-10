ARDA Drives Agriculture Revival With Major Share of National Wheat Harvest

The Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) has reinforced its role as a central pillar in Zimbabwe’s food security framework after contributing 50 percent of the country’s winter wheat harvest, marking one of the most significant achievements in recent years.

Zimbabwe registered a record 640,195 tonnes of wheat this year, a milestone attributed to favourable rainfall patterns and intensified government support programmes. The strong agricultural output has also helped lift the nation’s economic growth projection to 6.6 percent, signalling renewed confidence in the sector.

ARDA says its contribution is the result of strengthened management across its estates and joint venture operations, with precision farming and expanded irrigation infrastructure playing a key role. The authority reiterates that its core mission is to ensure national food sovereignty through dependable and sustained production.

Beyond boosting raw output, ARDA’s delivery of more than half of the country’s wheat is expected to stabilise markets and reinforce Zimbabwe’s resilience against potential supply shocks. The substantial grain volume is set to significantly enhance the Strategic Grain Reserve, improving the country’s ability to maintain stable supplies and cushion price fluctuations.

The strong performance also underscores the impact of ongoing climate-proofing initiatives, including large-scale irrigation development and increased support to farmers.

Agricultural analysts say the record wheat harvest points to a sector on solid recovery. Economist Dr Reneth Mano noted that ARDA’s efforts represent more than impressive tonnage. “The figures speak to a sector in recovery and an institution delivering on its promise. ARDA’s contribution is about building a predictable and secure agricultural base for the economy,” he said.

With the summer cropping season now underway, ARDA says it aims to consolidate this year’s gains by expanding access to quality inputs and fast-tracking irrigation rehabilitation. The authority maintains that these priorities are essential to driving Zimbabwe’s agricultural transformation and securing long-term food stability.